Whitewater Wednesday: Rafters take on Kern River in Kernville

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Whitewater Voyages, Sierra South and Momentum River Expeditions team up for Whitewater Wednesday in the Kern River to help raise money for the Kernville Chamber of Commerce.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's Whitewater Wednesday in the Kern River Valley. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. The annual event kicks off the summer and is hosted by the Kern River Valley chamber of Commerce and local rafting companies.

Whitewater rafting is back on in the Kern River Valley.

“I think it’s great. I just think people who come up here need to pack in and pack out. Respect the river,” said Paul Abraham, a Mountain Mesa resident.

The Kern River is a major source of revenue for this mountain community. Daneya Williams, general manager at Whitewater Voyages, tells me the rafting companies bring in about $1 million per year. In addition, the Kern River attracts people from all over the world and provides purchases for local businesses.

“The Kern River means a lot. It is a vital resource in this area. It’s pretty hot for a small town out here. We rely on tourism a lot and the river provides that,” Williams said.

Whitewater Voyages teamed up with rafting companies Sierra South and Momentum River Expeditions for Whitewater Wednesday to raise money for the Kernville Chamber of Commerce, which helps put on events such as the four Kernville Summer Festivals, the first of which takes place on Saturday.

“The river here is just the lifeblood of our community. It means a lot to us. Really, the town is built around the river. We have lots of activities here. From fly fishing to music concerts, hiking, climbing, biking, everything you can think of. A lot of people come here all over the world for rafting, specifically the Kern River right here, which is in our backyard,” said Valerie Stone, executive director of the Kernville Chamber of Commerce.

“The Kern River is just a world class whitewater river. It is one of the gems of the Sierra. We’re really lucky to have it here. It’s just one of the best whitewater rivers anywhere there is,” said Chris Brown, owner of Whitewater Voyages.

About 60 rafters took on the Kern River for Whitewater Wednesday. In addition to the rafting, the participants gained knowledge of proper safety.

“Every time I come to the Kern River I make sure I put my feet in the river at least once and it just really kind of revitalizes you wherever you are in your life. Take a breath, take a moment, Kern River will give you what you need," Williams said.

