J&M Dance Center inspires children through Books in Motion program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Dance Alliance is hosting its seventh annual Books in Motion program, a program made to improve literacy in Kern County through dance.

J&M Dance Center is one of the groups performing in Kern Dance Alliance’s "Books in Motion" program. In their spotlight, their love of dance brings big smiles to everyone's faces.

Cheerful faces represent J&M Dance Center, a dance group in Tehachapi that came down from the mountain multiple times to Bakersfield in order to perform in the Books in Motion program. Director and owner Mindi Schiefelbein says that the trip is not a hassle, but instead an honor.

“We were super excited about the opportunity to be involved in Books in Motion," said Schiefelbein. "We love the idea of promoting literacy through sharing our passion for dance and getting to inspire the children to read and to get out, move, and learn to dance”.

By bringing the stories to life, the dancers at J&M Dance Center help children understand the books without having to read by representing characters through movement and choreography.

The dancers at J&M say that the best part about performing in Books in Motion are the reactions from children.

“I think watching all the kids and seeing them be inspired by what we’re doing and then getting excited about reading and about dancing is really special,” said Paige Chavez, a dancer with the studio.

Another dancer, Grace Campbell, felt similarly.

“[The kids] are always very excited to see the dancing and it encourages them to read more, which is why we are even doing this whole thing in the first place," explained Campbell. "It is really fun”.

23ABC is a proud sponsor of Books in Motion.

