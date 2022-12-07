Jasmeet Bains introduces bill to combat fentanyl crisis minutes after being sworn in

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Newly-minted Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains introduced new legislation to combat the ongoing fentanyl crisis just minutes after being sworn into office on Monday, December 5th.

AB 33 would require the creation of a new task force to address the issue, made up of multiple experts from various walks of life.

"To get specialists at the table, people, experts that are on the front lines, talking law enforcement, prosecutors, district attorneys, addiction specialists, members of the school board, all at the table to tell us what we need to do to solve and address the fentanyl crisis," explained Bains.

Bains, a Delano native, represents the 35th State District, which covers the area from Arvin to Delano and also includes much of East Bakersfield.