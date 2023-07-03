Jehovah's Witness convention at Mechanics Bank Arena begins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The pandemic brought hardships to everyone, having to adjust to a new way of life almost instantly. With social gatherings being limited, the effects on religious events were drastic.

Despite the challenges, the Jehovah's Witnesses are continuing their annual convention in Bakersfield.

The convention kicked off at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Sat, July 1. The event will continue for two more weekends. Approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people were in attendance at the event.

Convention organizers say their ties to Bakersfield started in 1996. After taking a three-year break due to the pandemic, they say they couldn’t be happier to be back.

“These conventions solidify that relationship, they bring us tighter with the community of Bakersfield and all these other outlying communities as well," said Dexter Valencia, a local spokesman for the Jehovah's Witnesses. "At the end, it's a true change of encouragement.”