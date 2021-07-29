Jehvan Crompton is cancer free after blood stem cell transplant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It’s been a long journey for Jehvan Crompton but his battle with cancer has finally come to an end for the first time in nearly two years as he is now cancer-free.

From the bad news to the exciting moments like this week, Kimberly Crompton has been by her son’s side every step of the way.

“Now just to hear the words cancer-free, is like amazing," said Kimberly Crompton, Jehvan's mother. "Because, I mean the process in itself has been unreal. And now to hear it. It's like we did this!”

23ABC met Jehvan back in January of this year when he was looking for a match for a blood stem cell transplant as he stopped responding to his treatments. Through the process, 23ABC followed him along as he held donor drives and community outreach programs to find his match.

When Jehvan found a half match through a family member back in March of this year they decided to go through with the plans.

Jehvan and his mother left the following month for an extensive hospital stay in Los Angeles, before eventually returning home just last week.

If you would like to help others like Jehvan, you can sign up at the link below.

https://bethematch.org