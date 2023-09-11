Jose Feliciano to perform at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater in December

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Puerto Rican musician Jose Feliciano will perform at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Fri, Dec 8.

Feliciano is a blind rock musician who has performed internationally for decades. He is best known for composing and recording "Feliz Navidad" in 1970, which then went on to be one of the most popular Christmas-themed songs of all time. According to the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP), "Feliz Navidad" is one of the 25 most-played Christmas songs of all time.

While in Bakersfield, Feliciano will perform his iconic Christmas jingle, as well as his other hits.

Tickets to the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Fri, Sept 15. Customers who use the promotional code "BAKERSFIELD," however, will be able to purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Wed, Sept 13.

To purchase tickets, visit the Fox Theater's website. Tickets can also be purchased by visiting the Fox Theater Box Office in person or by calling (661) 324-1369.



