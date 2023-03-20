Jury selection to begin for West Boys trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jury selection is set to begin for Jacqueline and Trezell West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West who are accused of killing the California City boys, on Mon, March 20.

Jacqueline and Trezell West are charged with second-degree murder in the death of the two young boys and are facing six-felony counts in connection to their disappearance.

Prosecutors allege the couple killed four-year-old Orrin and three-year-old Orson, born Classic and Cincere Pettus, about three months before the boys were reported missing in December 2020. Their bodies have never been found.

Jury selection is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.