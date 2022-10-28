Watch Now
Kaiser Permanente unveils phase one of planned Survivor Reflection Garden

Posted at 7:41 AM, Oct 28, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday, October 27th as Kaiser Permanente unveiled phase one of its new Survivor Reflection Garden.

The site of the garden is at Kaiser Permanente's Stockdale Medical Office Building in Southwest Bakersfield. During the groundbreaking ceremony, survivors were on hand to celebrate and commemorate the occasion as the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The garden will serve as an area for all cancer survivors and survivors of other chronic illnesses, as well as their families. The garden will also include several pathways with inspirational messages, drought-tolerant landscaping, and benches.

