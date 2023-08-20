KCFD: Evacuation and shelter in place order issued for Sand Canyon Community area

The Kern County Fire Department issued evacuation and shelter in place orders for areas in the Sand Canyon Community area.

KCFD issued an evacuation order for the areas:



North of Bakersfield Tehachapi Highway

South of Sand Canyon Road, Deer Trail

East of Sand Canyon Road

West of Sweetwater

A shelter in place order is in effect for the communities and neighborhoods that are North of Hwy 58 and East of Sand Canyon Rd.

The America Red Cross is assisting with these orders. An evacuation shelter is being set up at the Tehachapi Education Center located at 126 S Snyder Ave. in Tehachapi. Red Cross volunteers will provide safe shelter, water, meals, emotional support, health services and additional resources to displaced evacuees.