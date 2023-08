KEENE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department, which had already issued Evacuation Orders for certain residences in Hart Flat, California close to the area of the Beale Fire, has now issued an Evacuation Warning for all of Hart Flat.

According to incident monitoring application Watch Duty, observers are saying the fire's forward progress has been stopped at this time, but is still considered uncontained. The Beale Fire has burned approximately 53 acres so far.