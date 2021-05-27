KCSO doing annual update of Kern River deaths sign

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — On Friday morning the Kern County Sheriff's Office will be doing its annual update to the sign posted outside the Kern River Canyon, which tallies the number of people that have died in the river since 1968.

Eight more deaths will be added to the sign on Friday, bringing the total to 315. KCSO says last year was a particularly busy year around the river because people wanted to get out of the house.

This summer is expected to be another busy year for the river, but search and rescue officials tell us that drought conditions might actually help people avoid accidents like slipping, falling, or drowning. The water shortage is causing the river to be extremely low, and have a slower flow.

“The easiest way to avoid any incidents in the river is to stay out of the river. Enjoy it from the banks of the river. You can fish. But stay out of the river. If you feel you must go in the river, please wear flotation devices certified for the river. And watch your children when they near or around the river or any bodies of water," said KCSO Sgt. Kevin Kimmel, who is the coordinator for KCSO Search and Rescue.

We asked the Kernville Chamber of Commerce if news of fatal accidents has deterred people from bringing business to Kernville. That full report will air tonight on 23ABC News at 5.