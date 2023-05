MOJAVE, Calif. — Four people have died in Mojave from what Kern County Sheriff's deputies are referring to as an 'obvious violent assault.'

On Sunday at 11:20 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting on H Street.

KCSO says they found four victims, three died at the scene and one died at a local hospital.

According to deputies, the victims are men and women.

There is not suspect information available.

Anyone with information on this incident, call KCSO at 861-3110.