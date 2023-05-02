Mojave resident reacts to violent assault that left 4 dead

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — Just before midnight on Sunday, April 30, deputies with the Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a quadruple homicide in the 15900 block of H Street in Mojave. Since then, residents have been nervous, because according to authorities, the suspect may still be in the area.

"It's close to home, you know?" said Patty, a Mojave resident who asked us not to use her last name. "So it's like, I would like to be in my yard doing something, but yet I can't because I don't know if this dude's gonna come around."

Patty says she first found out about the investigation from her boyfriend. She says that although she was awake at the time of the incident, she didn't hear any gunshots, and she didn't hear police arriving at the scene.

"Last night while the police were out here, that's when I… something obviously was going on because they were here all night, but I don't know anything really," said Patty. "Just what's been reported."

RELATED: KCSO: Four people killed in 'obvious violent assault' in Mojave

In a press release, KCSO reported 1 man and 2 women were found dead at the scene, and another woman was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where she also died. KCSO says all of the people who died were in their 20s and 30s, and all suffered gunshot wounds.

At this time, KCSO says there's no confirmed suspect or motive in this case.

Patty says she knows people that live in the area, but doesn't want to jump to conclusions about the identities of the victims.

"Until somebody actually tells me for sure that that's what it is, then I guess I'll react to that at that time, but I'm just, like, in a cloud, you know?" Patty said.

KCSO says the investigation in this case is ongoing. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 861-3110.