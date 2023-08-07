KCSO Search and Rescue searches for man missing in Kern River near Lake Ming Campground

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team is searching for a 32-year-old man who went missing in the Kern River near Lake Ming on Sat, Aug 5.

According to the KCSO, Kern County Search and Rescue arrived at the Lake Ming Campground after the man was reported to have gone missing in the Kern River around 12:50 p.m. The man "entered the water and soon after started to struggle while swimming" before he was seen going underwater. He was not seen again after that.

The man was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans, according to the KCSO. Search and Rescue, as well as other emergency responders, are searching the river "by boat and shoreline."

This is an ongoing search. Anyone with information is asked the call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

