Kern County Animal Services has big plans for its new budget

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As part of Kern County's recently passed $4.4 billion budget, roughly $1 million will go to planning and designing a new county animal shelter. The new shelter will help with the chronic overcrowding that the Kern County Animal Shelter has been dealing with for years, according to Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen.

"The Board of Supervisors are acknowledging that there's a crisis with the animals in our community, and I'm super-happy that there's some more resources going to Animal Services," said Cullen. "There's more resources being provided for the animals."

In addition to staffing increases, $1.2 million has been allocated towards the design and planning of a new facility, one that will be able to serve the number of animals that the current shelter sees every year.

"I will tell you that the design phase will take into account our annual intake of animals, and it'll be structured to accommodate that number of animals," said Cullen.

According to Cullen, the current shelter takes in around 1,200 animals per year, which is more than the current facility can handle. He says he wants the new facility to better serve the Kern County community.

"The primary hopes for Animal Services is a more community-based facility where the community can come for resources, a more visually appealing facility than where we are at right now, and, of course, a better environment for the animals," said Cullen.

In addition, an extra $100,000 is going towards expanding spay and neuter programs. Cullen says that increasing the amount of animals that are spayed and neutered can help fight the persistent problem of animal overpopulation.

Cullen says he feels good about the extra money coming to Animal Services.

