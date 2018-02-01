Kern County Animal Services warns about potential dog flu epidemic

Animal Services offers vaccine for $10

10:23 AM, Feb 1, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Animal Services is warning the community about the potential of a dog flu epidemic to hit hit the county. 

Cases of the canine influenza have turned up in Northern and Southern California and most recently, in Fresno

Nick Cullen, the director of KCAS, says it's only a matter of time until the deadly dog flu hits Kern County.

Animal Services offers the dog flu vaccine and booster for $10 at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue.

