Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kern County Animal Shelter sees influx of animals

According to KCAS, through just the first five months of the year, the shelter received more than 1,350 puppies. That's more than at any point in the same time period over the past 10 years.
Kern County Animal Services, Bakersfield (FILE)
23ABC News
A dog awaiting adoption at the Kern County Animal Services in Bakersfield, Calif.
Kern County Animal Services, Bakersfield (FILE)
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 11:20:51-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Amid a national increase in the number of dogs being euthanized in shelters, Kern County Animal Services is speaking out about its own crisis.

According to KCAS, through just the first five months of the year, the shelter received more than 1,350 puppies. That's more than at any point in the same time period over the past 10 years.

To help with the growing issue, KCAS is urging people to consider a new pet to adopt, rather than purchase a pet from a breeder. Additionally, they ask that current pet owners spay and neuter their animals, microchip them, and make sure they have a safe place to stay in the household.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads: Submit Your Picture