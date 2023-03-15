Watch Now
Kern County Board of Supervisors ratifies local emergency proclamation

Kern County Board of Supervisors meet on Tuesday.
Posted at 7:35 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 10:35:31-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency proclamation, allowing county staff to get financial help from the state.

The proclamation was initially declared on Sun, March 12. It was ratified at the Board meeting on Tues, March 14.

Officials say they will request support from the California Disaster Assistance Act. The act can cover up to 75 percent of the cost of overtime for emergency response personnel, as well as travel, supplies, repairs, and other costs involved with emergency response.

