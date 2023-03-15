Kern County Board of Supervisors ratifies local emergency proclamation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency proclamation, allowing county staff to get financial help from the state.

The proclamation was initially declared on Sun, March 12. It was ratified at the Board meeting on Tues, March 14.

Officials say they will request support from the California Disaster Assistance Act. The act can cover up to 75 percent of the cost of overtime for emergency response personnel, as well as travel, supplies, repairs, and other costs involved with emergency response.