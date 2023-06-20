Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously votes to appoint James Zervis as Chief Administrative Officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint James Zervis as the county's next Chief Administrative Officer on Tues, June 20.

All five board members voted for Zervis, who was suggested to replace current CAO Ryan Alsop. Zervis will fill the position starting Sat, Aug 5. It was announced that Alsop would be leaving on Thurs, June 8. He will relocate to join the Napa County Board of Supervisors on Mon, Aug 7.

“The County is in fantastic hands under the leadership of Mr. Zervis, and I couldn’t be more confident in our decision to appoint him as Kern County’s next Chief Administrative Officer,” said Jeff Flores, Chairman of the Kern County Board of Supervisors. “He will continue the steadfast leadership of his predecessor Mr. Alsop, who we wish the very best in his next chapter.”

Zervis was appointed as the county's Chief Operations Officer by Alsop in March 2020. During his time in the position, Zervis assisted Alsop with "overseeing all operational functions of the Administrative Office," according to the Kern County Administrative Office. Before working as the COO, Zervis held positions as the Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Interim City Manager in the City of Shafter and was City Manager in the City of Wasco.

Outside of city and county government, Zervis has been the Chief Financial Officer for ACX Pacific Northwest. He has also given lectures at the School of Business and Public Administration at California State University Bakersfield.

