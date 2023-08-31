Kern County budget includes money for the installation of security cameras near ballot boxes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wednesday's Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting resulted in the approval of roughly $2.7 million to go toward installing security cameras and other equipment for use during election season.

The cameras will be used to monitor drop-off ballot boxes.

According to county officials, requests for the cameras came from the public after concerns remained following the 2020 presidential election.

In addition to the cameras, the money is also going toward new sorting equipment.

County officials say these updates will provide more transparency to the public while helping process vote-by-mail ballots.

Auditor Controller-County Clerk Aimiee Espinoza says although the budget was just approved Tuesday discussions on how the money should be spent have already started.

“We are in the works in having that installed now. We’re looking at some electrical upgrades and different things that we need to get in place before the actual equipment can be installed. We're also going to the cameras at drop boxes. We have 17 locations throughout Kern County and were looking to add a few more. That's still in the works in terms of where those will be located.”

Espinoza says although security concerns have risen since the last election, there hasn’t been any history of fraudulent activity with local elections.

The next major election is the 2024 presidential primary in March. By that time, the county says all cameras should be up and running.

