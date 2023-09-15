Kern County Cancer Foundation to hold 'Living Beyond Cancer' forum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A community forum discussing research conducted regarding the financial stress some deal with following a cancer diagnosis will be held by the Kern County Cancer Foundation on Tues, Oct 3.

The "Living Beyond Cancer" forum will give attendees the opportunity to meet patients and family members and to learn about research findings on financial challenges. Attendees will also be able to have their questions answered by a panel of qualified professionals.

Michelle Avila, Executive Director of the Kern County Cancer Foundation, says that while the event is geared toward Latinas with breast cancer, the data applies to all patients with a cancer diagnosis who are struggling financially.

"Normally studies like this are done in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, the bigger areas but they are really looking at our unique situation, those living in the outlying areas, and how cancer affects them," explained Avila. "As we all know, here in Kern County, treatment facilities are in Bakersfield only. That's challenging enough, but imagine coming in from Ridgecrest, Lake Isabella, Delano, Arvin, Taft and getting services that a lot of times it's a little too much for families who are going through that. SO that's what we are going to address as well."

The forum will be held at Upstart Village on New Stine Road in Southwest Bakersfield from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Forum officials ask that attendees RSVP by Fri, Sept 22.

To register, call (661) 862-7154 or visit the event's Eventbrite page.



