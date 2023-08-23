Kern County Career Expo to be held in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Career Expo will be held at the Kern County Administrative Center in Central Bakersfield on Sat, Sept 16.

According to county officials, multiple Kern County departments will be at the expo and recruiting those looking for employment. The departments will be offering on-the-spot interviews while recruiting.

Departments scheduled to be at the Kern County Career Expo include the Kern County Fire Department and the Kern County Sheriff's Departments, as well as the Veterans Service Department, Animal Services, Human Services, Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, the Kern County Library, the Agriculture & Measurement Standards Department, Child Support Services, Human Resources, the Kern County Public Health Department, the Employers’ Training Resource Department, and Kern County Public Works.

While there, some departments will "be in attendance to showcase their various equipment and open positions," according to a representative of Kern County.

During the job fair, the KCSO will be recruiting and testing for two positions in the third-floor conference room at 9:30 a.m. The two open positions are for Deputy Sheriff Trainee and Sheriff Detentions Trainee.

For more information, contact Ally Soper at (661) 308-6805 or visit the county's website.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

