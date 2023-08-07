Kern County Department of Child Support Services holds Ready Set Back 2 School Health and Wellness Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Department of Child Support Services made sure that some Kern County kids are healthy and well-stocked with supplies for the upcoming school year.

The agency hosted its 14th annual Ready Set Back 2 School Health and Wellness Fair on Thurs, Aug 3. Valley Strong Credit Union and 23ABC News were proud sponsors of the event.

The Ready Set Back 2 School Health and Wellness Fair was held at the Kern County Museum. While there, children were able to pick up backpacks and were invited to explore the museum. Other resources provided at the event included free childhood development screenings for those students.

Information was also available on nutrition and health. Attendees at the event also had the chance to learn about several community service organizations.

