Kern County District Attorney's Office holds catalytic converter etching event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Catalytic converter theft is an ongoing issue that continues to impact many people across Kern County.

Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office held a free catalytic converter etching event on Thurs, May 11. The goal of the event was to reduce the number of crime victims across the county.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer talked about how etching and painting the coveted car part helps prevent thefts.

"Painting and etching one's license plate number on a catalytic converter does not necessarily prevent theft but it certainly deters theft," explained Zimmer. "We've seen numerous occasions when people will skip over stealing a catalytic converter that is painted fluorescent orange."

Converter replacement costs can be as much as $4,000, which commonly includes damage to surrounding pipes, wiring, and oxygen sensors.

