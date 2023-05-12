Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kern County District Attorney's Office holds catalytic converter etching event

Converter replacement costs can be as much as $4,000, which commonly includes damage to surrounding pipes, wiring, and oxygen sensors.
Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores, along with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, held a catalytic converter etching event on Thurs, May 11.
Catalytic converter etching and painting event
Posted at 2:11 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 17:11:31-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Catalytic converter theft is an ongoing issue that continues to impact many people across Kern County.

Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office held a free catalytic converter etching event on Thurs, May 11. The goal of the event was to reduce the number of crime victims across the county.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer talked about how etching and painting the coveted car part helps prevent thefts.

"Painting and etching one's license plate number on a catalytic converter does not necessarily prevent theft but it certainly deters theft," explained Zimmer. "We've seen numerous occasions when people will skip over stealing a catalytic converter that is painted fluorescent orange."

Converter replacement costs can be as much as $4,000, which commonly includes damage to surrounding pipes, wiring, and oxygen sensors.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

With Host Ryan Nelson