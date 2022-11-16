Kern County District Attorney’s Office receives $585,000 grant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office received a $585,000 grant from the State Office of Traffic Safety. It will fund a specialized prosecution team for DUI cases.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said that the funding is essential to reduce crime and give justice to victims. The team will also partner with other organizations to provide training to prosecutors and investigators.

This is the 12th year the District Attorney’s Office has received funding for a specialized DUI prosecution program. Last year, the team filed over 3,000 DUI cases.

The grant program runs through September 2023.