Kern County Fair Board to discuss return of fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair Board will be meeting Monday to discuss whether or not to hold the fair this year.

The board is scheduled to meet at 5 where it is scheduled to discuss whether or not to cancel the Kern County Fair for a second year in a row. The board canceled last year's fair due to the pandemic.

In its place, the fair held a food drive-thru to allow residents a small taste of some fair food staples.

Last week San Luis Obispo County announced it would be bringing back its Mid-State Fair this summer.

Also at that meeting, the board will go over its financial report.

Last year allegations of financial mismanagement surfaced in connection with the Kern County Fair.

A state audit found that hundreds of thousands of dollars were mismanaged from 2016 to 2018. During an April 2020 meeting, the board requested emergency funds to keep the fair running.