Kern County Fair Board to discuss return of fair

The Kern County Fair Board will be meeting today to discuss whether or not to hold the fair this year.
Posted at 8:49 AM, May 17, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair Board will be meeting Monday to discuss whether or not to hold the fair this year.

The board is scheduled to meet at 5 where it is scheduled to discuss whether or not to cancel the Kern County Fair for a second year in a row. The board canceled last year's fair due to the pandemic.

In its place, the fair held a food drive-thru to allow residents a small taste of some fair food staples.

Last week San Luis Obispo County announced it would be bringing back its Mid-State Fair this summer.

Also at that meeting, the board will go over its financial report.

Last year allegations of financial mismanagement surfaced in connection with the Kern County Fair.

A state audit found that hundreds of thousands of dollars were mismanaged from 2016 to 2018. During an April 2020 meeting, the board requested emergency funds to keep the fair running.

