Kern County Fair has Walker Hayes for first concert since 2019

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For the first time since 2019, a concert returned to the Kern County Fair.

Those at the show got a good dose of 'country stuff' at the first concert of the Kern County Fair season with country singer Walker Hayes.

It was music to Kern County's ears. Walker Hayes opened the Kern County Fair with all 'Fancy Like!’

That’s country artist rocked the Budweiser pavilion stage Wednesday evening while fans swayed and sang along to popular tunes such as Fancy Like, Shut Up Kenny, and Don’t Let Her.

Two concertgoers and Bakersfield residents Ty Alexander and Omar Rodriguez said this was their first concert besides boots in the park in more than a year and a half. They both expressed their excitement to attend the concert with their families.

“I’m here with my wife. I can’t wait to go get this cold drink to her and dance with her tonight,” said Alexander.

This was just the start of the star-studded setlist to come at the fair. Other artists include Sean Kingston, Smash Mouth, a blast from the y2k past, and Bakersfield’s very own Jim Ranger.