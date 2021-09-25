Kern County Fair showed an 18% increase in attendance from 2019

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The fair has finally come back around people told 23ABC what the last few days have meant to them.

Kelly Latham runs the duck pond at the Kern County Fair--as she said -- for the little ones. No one was as "ready" as her to welcome kids back to the grounds.

“You know what? I’m so excited! I’m going to tear up now that you asked that question. The kids are in sensory overload, I’m not going to lie. The sights the smell the sounds, the energy, the thrill, and the joy,” said Latham.

That joy coming from little ones to teens and their parents. Bakersfield resident Pam Brydhal came to the fair with her daughter with special needs.

“They’ve been making sure she has all the fun. Even in areas that were a little bit tougher, they would give her extra chances to win,” said Brydhal.

Not even the smoke and bad air quality on Thursday could keep Kern County residents away. While Chelsey Roberts the fair spokesperson said opening day attendance was up 18% from 2019 and even more attendees enjoying the rides, food, and festivities Thursday.

“When you’re walking around and you can see all of the kids, you just see the joy and how happy they are, and how normal it is for them and really that is the best part. Seeing how happy it is to see everyone happy to be back,” said Roberts.