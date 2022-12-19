Kern County Fire Department announces open burn for hazard-reduction fuels

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department announced that open burning of hazard-reduction fuels will begin on Monday, Dec 19. The announcement came via press release on Sunday, Dec 18.

According to the fire department, individuals who would like to burn hazard-reduction fuels must acquire a burn permit. After getting a permit, those burning must burn on permissive days and follow all rules and regulations regarding burning fuels.

Those who plan to burn in the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District area can obtain a burn permit in person from any Kern County Fire Department station. Meanwhile, those who plan to burn in the Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District area must request a burn permit online on the Kern County Fire website or by calling (661) 862-5250.

An interactive map with Air Pollution Control District locations is available online.