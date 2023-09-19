Kern County Fire Department contains vegetation fire near Caliente

CALIENTE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department completed its efforts to put out a vegetation fire that sparked near Caliente on Sat, Sept 16.

The Caliente Fire began about a mile south of Highway 58 and east of Bealeville Road shortly after 2 p.m. According to KCFD, access to the area proved difficult. However, fire crews were able to put out the flames using many different tools at their disposal, including dozers and air tankers.

The fire was contained at 55 acres.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

