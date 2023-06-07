Kern County Fire Department gives update on Lake Isabella capacity

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Fire Department officials have released an update on the status of Lake Isabella's capacity.

KCFD officials spoke with the Water Master, Army Corps of Engineers, and others during a meeting to reassess when the reservoir might reach full capacity of 568,000-acre-feet on Tues, June 6.

Officials say the lake is not expected to hit peak capacity from the continued snowmelt until Sun, July 9. Earlier projections had it hitting the peak in mid-June.

"That's a capacity where, yes, it will hit the service spillway but it would still be controlled, they would be able to dial it down," said Battalion Chief Jake Cagle. "They don't foresee it going past that 100 percent level, past the 568,000, so that's some really good news."

Cagle also said that the flood maps created in May have not changed and that the department is still monitoring potential flooding locations throughout Kern County.

The primary reason for the delay in filling the reservoir is significantly cooler weather than expected for this time of year.

