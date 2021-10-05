Kern County Fire Department offers fire safety tips

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fire prevention week started this week across the country including in Kern County. As residents have seen their fair share of fires this summer, the Kern County Fire Department took the opportunity to equip civilians with a few tips on fire safety.

A fire in the home can be devastating fortunately there are a few ways you can reduce the chance that you will have one

“The best way to prepare your family for a fire in the home is to have a working smoke detector,” said Joe Appleton, Fire Division Chief of Kern County Fire.

Appleton said that it’s important to have multiple smoke detectors in the home and but what’s even more important is making sure they work.

“We have many fires where people where people have a working smoke detector and they’re alerted early on in the fire and they’re able to get themselves or their family out of the fire,” said Appleton.

Appleton said to check each device monthly and make sure you are changing the batteries at least 1-2x a year.

In the event that your smoke detector fails, it’s good to have an escape plan.

“What you’re going to do how you’re going to get out of the house and where you’re going to meet after you leave your house,” said Appleton.

Appleton said having a plan like this in place can reduce the amount of panic in a household if a fire was to occur.

One life-saving tip that he said can put more minds at ease is to close their doors at night.

“Close those bedroom doors, close the bathroom doors close the different doors in your house because closing those doors dramatically increases your survivability rate and it will keep a fire in the room or a fire out of a room,” said Appleton.

Appleton said Kern County fire department sees fires occur for a variety of reasons but if you implement these simple safety tips that you could prevent fire within your own home.