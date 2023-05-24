Kern County Fire Department puts out fire at former Valley Rose Golf Clubhouse

Watch Now
Posted at 2:54 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 17:56:55-04

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department extinguished a fire located in the second story of the former Valley Rose Golf Clubhouse in Wasco on Tues, May 23.

According to the KCFD, firefighters were notified of a fire near the intersection of Leonard Avenue and Highway 46 shortly before 6 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a heavy fire coming from the second floor, leading to them requesting more firefighters and additional equipment to put out the blaze.

As other fire crew arrived to the fire, KCFD firefighters made "an aggressive attack" on the fire while searching for people in the vacant building. No people were found and no injuries were reported.

According to the KCFD, "firefighters remained on scene for several hours extinguishing hidden fires in hard-to-reach void spaces of the attic and roof."

