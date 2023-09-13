Watch Now
Kern County Fire Department to hold firefighter recruitment event

Officials will provide attendees with information regarding the physical demands of the job, what to study before taking the written test, and what a typical day at the fire station looks like.
Kern County Fire Department (FILE)
Posted at 9:57 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 12:57:06-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department is looking for new recruits.

Potential future firefighters are invited to attend a recruitment event at the Kern County Fire Training Facility on Olive Drive in Bakersfield. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Thurs, Sept 14.

Officials will provide attendees with information regarding the physical demands of the job, what to study before taking the written test, and what a typical day at the fire station looks like. Newly hired firefighters will also be there to offer their experiences to those interested in joining the department.

For more information, call the KCFD at (661) 330-0133 or email FireInfo@KernCountyFire.org.

