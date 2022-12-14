Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce holds toy drive for 2 youth organizations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Christmas is just around the corner and two local organizations, the League of Dreams and the Boys and Girls Club of Lamont, are partnering with the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to give back to kids in the community.

The League of Dreams began 15 years ago, giving kids with disabilities the opportunity to play sports. On Tuesday night, December 13th, the Chamber was collecting donations at the Bakersfield Marriott to cover the cost of uniforms and equipment for the variety of programs the League offers.

Attendees at the reception also had the opportunity to donate unwrapped toys for the kids of the Boys and Girls Club of Lamont.

"It's important for us to make sure that we support our community and those underserved and underprivileged," said Jay Tamsi, President and CEO of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. "So we'll be giving toys away tonight and collecting unwrapped toys and monetary donations, which will go to the League of Dreams and also to the Boys and Girls Club of Lamont, and local foster youth and cancer youth patients.

To support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County or the League of Dreams, visit their websites.