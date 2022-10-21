Kern County Honor Flight delayed by 18 hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Honor Flight Kern County had to extend their trip to our nation's capitol by 18 hours due to "unforeseen issues."

Nearly 180 veterans, guardians, and support staff were grounded last night in Baltimore due to maintenance issues with the aircraft. As a result, the veterans split up, staying at three different Hilton Hotels on Thursday night, October 20th.

Tour leader Jason Geis had to shuttle veterans and personnel to the airport on shuttle buses and ADA-compliant tour buses that they'd found overnight.

They are scheduled to leave at 12 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, October 21st, which would put them back in Bakersfield at 2 p.m. They were originally rescheduled to depart at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

A tracker for the flight can be found here.