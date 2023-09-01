Watch Now
Kern County K-9 Deputy Hannes honored in national Fallen K-9 Memorial Virtual Run

Three of the 25 K-9 deputies honored in the run come from California.
Kern County Sheriff's Office K-9 Hannes
Posted at 7:58 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 10:58:48-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The fourth annual Fallen K-9 Memorial Virtual Run will kick off on Fri, Sept 1.

The Fallen K-9 Memorial Virtual Run honors National Police K-9 Day. The nationwide event honors the bravery and perseverance of 25 working dogs who lost their lives on the front line in 2022.

One of the K-9s being honored may seem familiar to Kern County residents.

K-9 Deputy Hannes from the Kern County Sheriff's Office died in the line of duty after suffering a heat stroke while helping deputies search for suspects in a Lamont shooting in August 2022.

Three of the 25 K-9 deputies honored in the run come from California.

