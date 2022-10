BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Southwest branch of the Kern County Library announced on Facebook that it has run out of its free supply of Narcan on Tuesday, October 19th.

On Monday, October 18th, the Kern County Library began distributing free Narcan and usage training to county residents who request the life-saving overdose treatment at all of its library locations.

Community members are still encouraged to contact the other 21 affiliated libraries for information on availability.