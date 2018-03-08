Kern County Museum to restore and keep Jolly Kone sign

Natalie Tarangioli
9:37 AM, Mar 8, 2018
The iconic sign will be staying in Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It was a staple in Bakersfield, but recently, the Jolly Kone shut down for good. A part of the drive-in will live on thanks to the Kern County Museum.

According to Kern County Museum officials, the museum has landed the Jolly Kone sign as a new addition to the museum's growing neon collection.

Jolly Kone closed last week after the City of Bakersfield acquired it through eminent domain as part of the centennial corridor project.

