Kern County Museum to restore and keep Jolly Kone sign

The iconic sign will be staying in Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It was a staple in Bakersfield, but recently, the Jolly Kone shut down for good. A part of the drive-in will live on thanks to the Kern County Museum.
According to Kern County Museum officials, the museum has landed the Jolly Kone sign as a new addition to the museum's growing neon collection.
The sign will be restored and kept in the neon
Jolly Kone closed last week after the City of Bakersfield acquired it through eminent domain as part of the centennial corridor project.
