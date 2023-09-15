Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kern County opens 'Signatures in Lieu of Filing Fee' Period for residents running for office

Election petitions can be picked up at the Kern County Elections Division Office.
Kern County Ballots (FILE)
23ABC News
Kern County Ballots (FILE)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 14:35:11-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Those looking to run for office now have the opportunity, as the "Signatures in Lieu of Filing Fee" Period in Kern County is open.

Valid petition signatures can go toward reducing fees to run and the filing fee varies by office. If a candidate does not obtain the required signatures, the candidate must pay the remainder in full before getting their nomination documents.

Election petitions can be picked up at the Kern County Elections Division Office. The Signatures in Lieu of Filing Fee Period runs through Wed, Nov 8.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
If You Give a Child a Book

If You Give a Child a Book