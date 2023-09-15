Kern County opens 'Signatures in Lieu of Filing Fee' Period for residents running for office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Those looking to run for office now have the opportunity, as the "Signatures in Lieu of Filing Fee" Period in Kern County is open.

Valid petition signatures can go toward reducing fees to run and the filing fee varies by office. If a candidate does not obtain the required signatures, the candidate must pay the remainder in full before getting their nomination documents.

Election petitions can be picked up at the Kern County Elections Division Office. The Signatures in Lieu of Filing Fee Period runs through Wed, Nov 8.



