BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Probation Department is recruiting Youth Services Officers.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the position is responsible for the supervision, rehabilitation, and welfare of youth in Kern County Probation facilities.

Applicants must have completed a certain amount of college coursework units and have a valid California driver's license, among other requirements.

For more information, visit GovernmentJobs.com or KernCounty.com.