Kern County sees an increase in the number of overdose deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Since last spring the Kern County Coroner’s Office says there’s been an increase in the number of overdose deaths county-wide. The data suggests more people have struggled with substance abuse during the pandemic.

The coroner's office says 392 overdose deaths were reported between March 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021. That’s a 31% increase over the year prior, which saw 298 deaths. And even that was a 13% increase over the year before that.

Even as many COVID restrictions continue to ease up, the CEO of Action Drug & Alcohol Rehab centers says the problem persists.

“Remember before the pandemic, we were in the midst of an epidemic when it comes to substance abuse and all that. So that hasn’t changed. That’s never gotten any better, it’s only gotten worse. So you still have all these people that were playing around with drugs then, using now," CEO Cary Quashen said.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says the most recent year's overdose numbers may still rise because deaths aren't reported until cases are closed, and some overdose cases may still be open.

23ABC's Austin Westfall goes in-depth with Quashen about the trends he's been seeing during the pandemic, the full story tonight on 23ABC News at 5 p.m.

