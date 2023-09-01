Watch Now
Kern County sees decline in amount of weekly COVID cases

Approximately 1,800 cases were confirmed in the month of August.
Kern County COVID numbers as of 8/31/2023
Posted at 9:30 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 12:30:00-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The number of weekly COVID cases in Kern County has slightly dropped, according to the Kern County Public Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard.

Last week, the dashboard listed 665 new weekly cases, doubling from the previous week. However, the most recent update dropped down to 463 new cases during the week.

Kern County COVID numbers as of 8/31/2023

Approximately 1,800 cases were confirmed in the month of August. That is twice the amount in July, which came at just over 900.

For more information on these cases, visit the Kern County Public Health website.

