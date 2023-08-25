Kern County sees rise in COVID-19 cases, according to Public Health Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — COVID-19 cases are up in Kern County according to the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard.

According to Public Health's COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 665 new cases since Thurs, Aug 17. The amount of cases has approximately doubled, as there are around 350 new cases.

At the time of writing, there have been just over 1,300 confirmed cases in the month of August, while the number of cases was slightly over 900 in July.

Eagle-eyed residents may also notice a new look for the COVID-19 Dashboard on Kern Public Health's website.

Aside from the visual change, there is also a change to the way the death demographic data is being presented. Those numbers are now expected to be updated annually.

Previously, the data would only be updated if there were at least 11 deaths in each of the demographic categories. However, all data and information, aside from death demographics, are expected to continue to be updated weekly.

For more information on these cases, visit theCOVID-19 Dashboard.

