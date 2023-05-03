Kern County Sheriff's Office releases footage of deputy-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released footage of a deputy-involved shooting that occurred last month.

The shooting took place on Casa Loma Drive near the intersection at South Union Avenue around 10 p.m. on Sat, April 8. Audio released by the KCSO features a caller telling dispatchers that her uncle was shooting at the house.

According to officials, when deputies arrived, they found Juan Jose Campos, 43, crouched behind a bed and pointing a gun at them. That is when deputies opened fire.

Campos was wounded and taken to the hospital for treatment. He was later arrested for attempted murder, assault on a peace officer with a firearm, and other felony charges. A handgun with an empty shell casing in its chamber was also seized by deputies.

The KCSO's review board ruled the shooting to be within department policy on Tues, May 2.

