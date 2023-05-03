Watch Now
Kern County Superintendent of Schools announces Teacher of the Year finalists

The two most competitive applications will be submitted to the California Department of Education to be considered for the California Teacher of the Year honor.
Kern County Teacher of the Year finalists Veronica Karr, Yazmin Herrera, and Brian Devitt
Posted at 8:34 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 11:34:43-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools has announced its Teacher of the Year finalists.

The three nominated for the award are Stockdale High School teacher Brian Devitt, Almond Tree Middle School special education teacher Yazmin Herrera, and Rosamond High School's early college campus English teacher Veronica Karr.

The three finalists are now eligible to apply for the California Teacher of the Year program.

The two most competitive applications, as determined by the Kern County Teacher of the Year Selection Committee, will be submitted to the California Department of Education to be considered for the California Teacher of the Year honor.

