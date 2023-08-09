Kern County teens complete Devil Pups summer camp, receive award ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A select group of Kern County teens were honored for their completion of a grueling summer camp held at one of the largest military installations in California.

The awards ceremony honored teenagers who completed the grueling 10-day Devil Pups Youth Program for America summer camp at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton. The teens were put through extensive physical challenges, including military-esque obstacle courses.

One of the awards at the ceremony was named after Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phillip Campas, who gave his life in the line of duty in July 2021.

According to organizers, the program is an excellent way to encourage a sense of purpose and duty, as well as physical fitness, among youth.

