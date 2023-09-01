Kern County Tennis Association distributes 150 rackets, 250 pairs of shoes to Bakersfield student-athletes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some Bakersfield student-athletes were given a little extra help when it came to enjoying the sport they love.

The Kern County Tennis Association distributed 150 rackets and 250 pairs of shoes, along with other gear, to kids who cannot afford their own equipment.

"About five years ago, we shifted our focus to providing equipment to underserved youth in the community because we discovered there were literally hundreds of kids each year that weren't able to participate in their afterschool sports teams because they didn't have the necessary equipment," explained Jerry Matthews, a member of Kern Community Tennis Associate Board of Directors.

The distribution event was held at the Bakersfield Racquet Club on Pine Street on Thurs, Aug 31. The event helped around 250 Bakersfield students keep active on the tennis court.



