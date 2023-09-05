Kern County woman's 5K event shines spotlight on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder awareness and support

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dedicating 30 years of her life to serving people dealing with substance abuse, and mental health issues, and caring for kids in the foster care system, Patricia Kasper sought out additional resources to better care for people in need.

“So much of what we need as social workers, working with our population’s most vulnerable people, is stuff that we have to seek out and go after and learn beyond school.”

Kasper spent hours studying and researching to learn what foster youth and families need to feel supported. In her research, she discovered some of the symptoms of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, or FASD.

“As I’m learning about it, I’m like 'Oh this seems familiar. This seems familiar. I do that too.'”

After noticing similarities between the signs of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder in her own life, Kasper sat down with her mom.

“And I said, ‘You didn’t drink while you carried me?’ and she goes ‘Oh yea, every day.’”

Kasper says her mom was pregnant with her in the 60s and at the time no one knew about FASD until its discovery in 1973 by Dr. Kenneth Jones.

“Pregnant women do not cause Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder. Alcohol causes the Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder,” said Dr. Jones.

Dr. Jones says adolescents dealing with FASD may see slower development and behavioral issues with those behavioral issues continuing into adulthood.

“They are generally speaking not intellectually disabled. They don’t have IQ scores below 70. They have behavior problems.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in seven pregnant people reported drinking alcohol with one in 20 pregnant people reported binge drinking.

Tom Donaldson, the president of FASD United, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources for people dealing with FASD says despite how common the disorder is there’s a lack of awareness.

“FASD is, if you look at the data, more pervasive. It occurs more often than autism, and I think most people would agree they’re somewhat more familiar with autism,” said Donaldson.

In response to the lack of awareness, Kasper wrote a book and hosts a podcast for those struggling to learn about FASD and plans to host a 5K run on September 10 to highlight the disease’s impacts on the community in Kern County and offer resources to help those who may struggle with FASD.

"Just like any other disability, it requires accommodations. We can do anything if we have the right support in place.”

According to Kasper, the easiest way to register for the Fueling Hope 5K is to go to the FASD United registration page on their website. Early registration means participants will be able to pick up their run swag on the day of the 5K. Kasper herself will be out at a booth handing out water and snacks to the runners.

Kasper will also have flyers about her new book, "Sip By Sip: Candid Conversations With People Diagnosed as Adults with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder."

