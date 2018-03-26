Kern County's Most Wanted: Adolfo Rivera Jr.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The U.S. Marshals are searching for Adolfo Rivera Jr., who is wanted for assault with a firearm during a robbery and shooting at an internet cafe in east Bakersfield in January 2018.

Rivera is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing in at 230 pounds and standing roughly 6'01" tall.

Rivera is also known as "Brazer," and reportedly frequents the east side of Bakersfield. He has multiple tattoos, including one on his forehead, his neck, behind his right ear and on both his hands.

The U.S. Marshals say Rivera is a parolee at-large and has been involved in prior crimes, including shootings.

Anyone with information on Rivera can call the Marshals at 661-324-4004. If information you provide leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.